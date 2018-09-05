2016 fire was 'started with the intent of killing Ryan Sugar,' Crown tells jury at 1st-degree murder trial

A fatal 2016 fire in Regina was set intentionally set to kill a 31-year-old man, a Crown prosecutor told the jury at a first-degree murder trial on Wednesday.

The Crown delivered its opening remarks in the trial of Gregory James Wolfe, 26, and Colinda Lee Hotomani, 36, at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday morning.

The two are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of Ryan Sugar.

On Oct. 11, 2016, police found Sugar's body in a bungalow on Regina's McTavish Street that had been engulfed in flames the week prior.

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker said the jury will hear from defence lawyers that Sugar died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Crown plans to prove Hotomani and Wolfe meant for Sugar to die in the fire, Breker said.

"It was started with the intent of killing Ryan Sugar," he said.

He told the jury the two accused were partying with Sugar and a woman named Jessica Dawn Pangman on Oct. 4, 2016. Pangman was the tenant 1555 McTavish St. and Hotomani had been staying at the residence, he said.

Pangman is also facing outstanding charges in connection with Sugar's death.

Colinda Lee Hotomani was staying at the residence where Ryan Sugar died at the time of his death, Crown prosecutor Adam Breker told the jury on Wednesday. (CBC)

Breker said the jury will hear that the four were drinking and doing drugs — but then there was a dispute. He said evidence will show Sugar was assaulted with a glass liquor bottle and bloodied by a bladed weapon.

Hotomani told police that Sugar had displayed inappropriate behaviour toward her while she was passed out drunk, which ultimately led to the altercation, according to Breker.

Sugar was allegedly blocked in the small bathroom after the assault. Breker alleges the two accused lit the fire in the hall just outside the door.

Breker told the jury the accused could hear Sugar calling for help as they left. He told the jury his evidence will include witness testimony, video surveillance from multiple locations, photos and a recorded statement Hotomani gave to the police after her arrest.

The body of Ryan Sugar was found in a burned home a week after the fire had been put out. (Alex Cogger/Twitter)

Early Wednesday morning, Justice Janet McMurtry walked the jurors through their role.

"We must at all times be objective," she said, reminding the jury that they must come to a conclusion for each of the accused.

It is up to the Crown to prove the two are guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, she reminded the jury.

"Gregory Wolfe and Colinda Hotomani do not have to prove their innocence."

Fourteen jurors were selected but only 12 will decide the case.

The Crown is expected to call its first witness Wednesday afternoon.