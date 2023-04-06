Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child and faking their deaths pleads guilty to 3 charges

Dawn Walker, a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child and faking their deaths, has pleaded guilty to three offences.

Walker pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court Thursday to abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order, forgery of or uttering a forged passport, and use, trafficking or possession of a forged document. She had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges against her earlier this year.

The charges stem from a high-profile incident last year. In the summer of 2022, Walker and her child became the focus of an extensive missing persons search after they seemed to disappear without a trace from Saskatoon. They were found safe in Oregon City 12 days after they were reported missing.

Police found Walker and her child by following bank transactions for gas, food, Netflix and Airbnb rentals. U.S. officials sent Walker back to Canada to face criminal charges.

Walker was charged with abduction in contravention of a parenting order, mischief and charges related to forged documents and identity theft.

Dawn Walker arrives at provincial court in Saskatoon on Nov. 2, 2023. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

The Crown is asking for a 12-month conditional sentence — which would mean Walker could serve it in the community — followed by 18 months of probation.

In its sentencing request, the Crown cited aggravating factors including months of planning by Walker, her staging an apparent abduction scene by Saskatoon's river bank and the whole case having cost at least $100,000 in public resources. It also cited mitigating factors including Walker pleading guilty, being remorseful, complying with bail conditions and having undergone a psychological report that showed a low risk to reoffend.

Walker still faces charges in the U.S. of felony aggravated identity theft and misdemeanour identity theft.

Walker has been represented in court by Marie Henein, who is one of Canada's best-known defence lawyers.

After she was detained in 2022, Walker issued a statement that said she was a victim of domestic abuse and had no choice but to flee the country with her child.