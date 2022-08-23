U.S. sending Sask. woman, accused of faking her own death, back to Canada to face criminal charges

A Saskatoon woman who has said she was the victim of domestic abuse is to be returned to Canada after being arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son.

Judge Stacie F. Beckerman of the U.S. district court in Oregon ordered that Dawn Marie Walker, 48, be returned to Canadian officials Wednesday.

The prosecution and defence both consented to Walker's return to Canada after she waived a formal extradition process, which would likely be lengthy.

Scott Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, told the court that returning Walker to Canada is in the best interest for both countries.

Walker is to be released to special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

The agents are to drive her to the Canadian border, where she is to be released to officials and answer to charges laid by the Saskatoon Police Service, including public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order.