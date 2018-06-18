The Regina public school board is looking at renaming Davin School, calling it The Crescents School.

That's one possibility trustees will be asked to consider Tuesday night.

The other option is the status quo — leave the Davin name alone.

The school is named after Nicholas Flood Davin, the journalist and politician who wrote an influential report that led to the creation of residential schools.

The school board is also looking at adding a plaque to explain some of the history.