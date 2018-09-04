Students at Crescents School, formerly Davin School, go back to class

Students at the Crescents School are heading back to class today.

Last time students walked the halls of the building, it was known as Davin School, named after Nicholas Flood Davin who wrote a report which led to the Canadian residential school system.

It was renamed the Crescents School earlier this year, named after the neighbourhood the school resides in.

Along with the new name, a new plaque detailing the history of the school name, recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the actions taken by the school division was installed.

The Davin School name on the masonry of the building remains, as it is a historical element of the building. A plaque about Nicholas Flood Davin also remains.