David Woods in court appealing 1st-degree murder conviction

David Woods, a Saskatoon man who was found guilty of killing his wife, will appear before Saskatchewan's highest court to appeal his first-degree murder conviction.

Woods is currently serving a life sentence at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary with no chance of parole for 25 years after a Saskatoon jury found him guilty of killing Dorothy Woods in 2014.

Dorothy Woods went missing in November 2011. Her body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake, a roughly 40 minute drive from Saskatoon, in January 2012.

Police said she had been bludgeoned and strangled before her body was wrapped in a tarp.

Woods launched an appeal a month into his sentence. Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear the matter Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. CST.

His appeal is based in four separate grounds, including the judge's decision-making and the effectiveness of Woods's legal representation.

Woods's appeal points to his former lawyer, Michael Nolin, not delivering an opening statement and alleges Nolin did not properly prepare Woods for testifying.

In his own affidavit, Nolin said that Woods maintained his innocence before and during the trial, but admitted guilt privately once convicted.

"I was surprised that Mr. Woods admitted this to me but in light of all the evidence I was not surprised," Nolin said.

Woods's current lawyer says that admission was never made and that Woods maintains his innocence.

Hearing to be broadcast live

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has given a media consortium permission to record and live stream David Woods' appeal of his first-degree murder conviction on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has granted media permission to live stream from the courtroom. It is the third time cameras have been allowed in the courtroom.