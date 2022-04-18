David Caissie loses appeal for murder conviction in ex-partner's death

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A man sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his ex-partner had his appeal dismissed on Thursday.

In January 2019, David Caissie was convicted of first-degree murder of Carol King of Herschel, Sask., in August 2011. His life sentence came with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

The Crown's case was that Caissie admitted to killing her near Rosetown — about 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon — and disposing of her body after police ran a so-called Mr. Big sting on Caissie.

Stings of this nature include police posing as criminals and gaining the trust of a suspect.

Caissie filed a notice of appeal with Saskatchewan's highest court on Feb. 2, 2019. In the notice, Caissie said trial Judge Richard Danyliuk should not have allowed the Mr. Big sting evidence.

The appeal judges wrote that Caissie's convictions are based primarily on his multiple confessions that he killed King.

Multiple confessions

In his appeal, Caissie argued that the evidence garnered from the Mr. Big operation was presumptively inadmissible. He submitted that any admissions he made were either false or unreliable.

However, the appeal judges found that these arguments contained no merit.

According to court documents, King's body was found in August 2011 on an abandoned farmyard in the Herschel area.

Prior to the discovery, King's car was found in a slough. When police removed the car from slough, the driver and passenger side windows were rolled down. Court documents indicated that the keys were in the ignition in the "on" position and the gearshift was in the "drive" position.

Carol King's body was found in 2011.

Furthermore, a windshield washer wiper fluid "jug" was jammed between the brake pedal and the accelerator pedal, with the accelerator pedal down.

During the Mr. Big sting operation, Caissie confessed to the murder on multiple occasions.

In a second confession, Caissie told an undercover police officer that he went to King's house, grabbed her, tied her up and threw her in the back of her vehicle. He said he drove it to an abandoned farm, strangled her and got rid of the body.

According to the appeal judges' writings, Cassie said to the undercover officer that he then drove to another location, changed clothes and burned the clothes he was wearing during the killing. He then drove her car into a slough.

However, in a fifth confession, Caissie admitted that he had lied to the officer about how he killed King. He said that his earlier explanation of what happened was 90 per cent accurate. But he had stabbed her instead of choked her.

During his trial, Caissie denied putting the windshield wiper fluid jug where it was found in the car.

However the appeal judges said Danyliuk handled this portion of the story properly.

"He found that the lack of explanation for the jug did not lead to a finding of inconsistency, but rather a lack of fulfilment of potentially powerful confirmatory evidence," wrote the appeal judges.

In the end the judges wrote that Danyliuk considered the totality of the evidence.

"I conclude that the judge, in dealing with the evidence of the location of Ms. King's body and the placement of the jug, did not err by failing to consider evidence relevant to those issues, or make a mistake as to the substance of that evidence, or fail to give proper effect to such evidence," said the appeal judges.

"Mr. Caissie's arguments on this issue must fail."