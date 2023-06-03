Saying goodbye to Dave Kuzenko's X-Ray Records

After years of spinning vinyls, X-Ray Records is having one last go round with a closing sale following the unexpected death of owner and Regina legend Dave Kuzenko.

The beloved music lover died on May 25 in hospital surrounded by his family.

Friends and longtime customers have been flooding the downtown shop to pay their respects and pick up records from the extensive inventory.

"It means the world," Dave's daughter Ivy Kuzenko told CBC.

"Dad was such a big part of the community and the music community in Regina. It's been so nice. We've had such a warm embrace from the community in general ... It's really kind of a testament to the person he is and the person he was."

X-Ray Records owner Dave Kuzenko died unexpectedly in Regina on May 25. (Dan Plaster/CBC News)

Kuzenko described her father as a kind, warm and gentle person who made people feel at home when they walked through the doors of X-Ray Records.

"He always remembered everybody's names, remembered what type of music you were interested in ... your family members were interested in," she said.

Kuzenko said that when people came into X-Ray Records, Dave would often change the music to what he thought they would be interested in.

"He just had such a great memory and really made everybody feel seen. We really are missing his presence and we really do feel his absence here this weekend," she said.

Listen to customers and friends talk about Dave Kuzenko's affect on the Regina music scene on CBC's arts and culture column 'Queen City Scene Setter' on The Morning Edition:

Customers remember Dave

Adam Shill said he's been shopping at X-Ray Records for eight years, and needed to go to the store one last time in honour of Dave.

"Walking through the door and just hearing him say, 'Hey Adam.' It's like, awwww man, this guy knows my name. That's awesome," said Shill, who would spend as much time as he could hanging out talking to Dave about music.

Jesse Robson said he has found really wonderful albums at X-Ray Records, mostly because of Dave's expertise.

"There was old jazz records that I would talk to him about and heavy metal records that I would talk to him about. He was enthusiastic across the board for all musical genres. So it's a place of importance for diversity and music and people," Robson said.

X-Ray Records was packed as music lovers came to buy records and reminisce about Dave Kuzenko, the owner who recently passed away unexpectedly. (CBC News)

Randy Gill, who has been a customer for more than 20 years, made an appearance at the sale as well. He said he's worried there won't be another independent store in Regina to sell newly packaged vinyl.

"It's sad, unexpected [and] rather tragic the way it has come to an end," said Gill.

Kuzenko echoed Gill's concerns.

"I think there's going to be a big hole in the community and the Regina music scene. My dad always brought in very obscure, very kind of genre-expansive music. There isn't a space for that anymore," she said.

A whole new person

X-Ray Records was around for Kuzenko's entire childhood and she said it's been the most consistent thing in her life.

"I was always so proud of my dad, knowing how much he was living his passion and his dream. I was always so proud to be his daughter," said Kuzenko.

The family has no immediate plans to sell or not sell X-Ray Records. They're focused on clearing as much stock as they can.

Dave Kuzenko, left, and former employee and long-time friend Derek Petrovitch (at X-Ray Records in the early 2000s. (Submitted by Derek Petrovitch)

The sale, which started on Thursday, ends Sunday. Kuzenko said she's been blown away by how packed the small store has been.

"We always knew that the store was successful. Anytime I would go anywhere as a kid or in my adulthood, five people at any given moment would stop my dad. And he'd know everyone through the city."

Kuzenko said she's been overwhelmed by all the kind words about her father over the last week.

"It's just been the most comforting thing. I know him as my dad. And now I'm getting to meet him as Dave, as the community knew him. And that's just been amazing. I feel like I'm being introduced to a whole new person. One that was really loved and appreciated."