Assman, denied licence plate, displays name across truck's backside

Dave Assman is sticking it to the man by sticking it to the back of his truck.

When Assman (pronounced "Oss-men") applied for a personalized licence plate, his request was denied. SGI called the name an "unacceptable slogan."

The Melville, Sask., man has now immortalized his last name on the back of his truck with a large decal that looks like a licence plate.

"It's just a name and censorship should be out of the window," Assman said.

He said he would still like the licence plate but that he is really happy with the decal.

Assman said the government seems to want to "cater" to those who may be offended by the name rather than give him the freedom to display his name.

"It upsets me, but I'm not one of those guys to take offence to it," he said.

Assman said he filed an appeal Tuesday of SGI's decision not to give him the licence plate and that SGI denied the appeal that same day.

SGI responded to the whole situation on Twitter and kept it short and sweet.

All’s well that ends well. 🙂 —@SGItweets

The Facebook post revealing the decal has been shared over 3,000 times.