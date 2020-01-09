'I'm not giving up on him': Daughter of missing Saskatoon man appeals to public for help

Chelsey Wuttunee says she is still having nightmares five months after her father went missing.

"My dad's a good person," Chelsey Wuttunee said. "He's old fashioned, he doesn't go on computers, doesn't have a phone — he wouldn't even know what he's missing."

Saskatoon police have renewed a call for information about 58-year-old Aaron Francis Wuttunee, who was last seen in the city's downtown area in August 2019.

Police are renewing their call because of concern about his well being and the cold temperatures.

Chelsey is Aaron's daughter. She said her father has an alcohol problem. The problem led to him living on the streets and occasionally staying at the Lighthouse.

She said her family has tried to help him get better, but he has an addiction.

"I really care about my dad," Chelsey said "I'm not giving up. I'm not giving up on him."

Chelsey said Aaron raised her after her mother left when Chelsey was young.

She said the last time she saw her father was in June 2019 and that it's very unusual for him not to contact anyone for five months.

Chelsey said the family has gotten messages that he may be in Edmonton. Family members looked around Edmonton, at shelters and on the streets, without any luck.

"It's hard because I'm sitting here every single day trying to live my life but at the same time, at the back of my head, like 'Where is my dad?'"

Aaron is from the North Battleford area and can be known to go in between North Battleford, Red Pheasant Cree Nation and Saskatoon, she said.

Chelsey said she hopes her father sees her call on the news, or that someone might recognize him on the street.

"I hope he comes home — I hope he gets that message," she said.

Police say Aaron is about six feet tall and 186 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair. He has a tattoo of a tiger and a snake on his right arm.

Police say they have also gotten tips saying Aaron may be in Edmonton, but have not able to verify the information. Anyone with info is asked to contact Saskatoon police.