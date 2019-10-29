Daughter of Sask. curler Aly Jenkins to be released from hospital

The daughter of Aly Jenkins is set to be released from hospital Tuesday morning.

Sydney has been in a neonatal intensive care unit for nine days, following the death of her mother. Aly died from amniotic fluid embolism, a rare, often fatal occurrence, during Sydney's birth on Oct. 20.

According to a social media post by Scott Jenkins, Aly's husband, Sydney Jenkins will be released from hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"All machines have been removed and now onto demand feeding!" Scott's social media post said.

According to his Facebook post, Sydney has been doing very well through her stay at the neonatal intensive care unit.

Support for the Jenkins family has poured in from around the world. A GoFundMe set up one week ago has garnered nearly $150,000 in support for Scott and his three children.

"Aly's celebration of life was on Sunday," the most recent GoFundMe update said.

"The building was packed as hundreds showed up to pay their respect. The fond memories shared, speeches given, and tears shed were a testament to the incredible person Aly was. She will be dearly missed by so many, but never forgotten."

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation offered a donation of $10,000 in Aly's name to the neonatal intensive care unit at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, which was matched by the hospital.

"Just as Sandra touched the hearts of so many, Aly was beloved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed," a post by the Sandra Schmirler Foundation said. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family and her many friends."