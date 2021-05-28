Does the profile pic still matter? A U of Sask. sociologist on how the pandemic has changed dating

The right profile picture is usually critical to making a first impression on dating apps and websites — but during the pandemic, as many people are hesitant or unable to meet in person, profile pictures may take a bit of a backseat, says a Saskatchewan sociologist.

Normally, a connection through a dating app or site "starts more superficially and the photos are really important," says Sarah Knudson, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Saskatchewan.

"But then it seems like we've moved this past year into a phase of dating where they kind of become more background than they were before."

However, with restrictions easing up in Saskatchewan, a lot of people may be eager to put themselves back out there again this summer.

Saskatoon Morning host Leisha Grebinski talked with Knudson about the experiences of people dating during the pandemic and some of the challenges they may face going forward.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How important are those profile pictures, those first impressions online — especially during the pandemic?

The ironic thing is on one hand, with online dating they're super, super important, because people use online dating tools as a visual way of screening for what they're looking for.

But … something else that's been happening during the pandemic is a trend toward a lot of "slow dating," where even though people might be using those pictures to make really quick decisions, they're then spending a lot more time chatting — like video chatting or texting or talking on the phone with these people before they meet them in person.

How do you see online dating shifting as more people get vaccinated?

People are definitely eager to rush back and do some in-person meeting up. But it seems like there are two groups of people.

There are people who are eager for hookups and lots of casual dating and just being social again.

But there are people who are also very, very cautious and who are probably going to stay in the mode we've gotten used to for quite a while, which is waiting it out and matching with fewer people in person.

Sarah Knudson is an associate professor of sociology at the University of Saskatchewan. (CBC)

What do you predict will be the biggest struggles of starting in-person dating again?

I think it might feel awkward for a lot of people. We've gotten away from just being used to everyday interactions, to feeling comfortable around people that we don't know as well. So that can be hard.

And there also might be situations where people are kind of mismatched, like people who are wanting to get back in and date casually, and people who are being extra cautious and are also more relationship-minded.

What advice do you have for people who are thinking about dating again?

Enjoy it, but be cautious. It's fun to rush back but don't forget how recently we've been in a situation of being really restrictive.

And maybe try a bit of that slow dating, and accepting that for the next few months it won't feel like it was in 2018 or 2019.