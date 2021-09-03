Dates set for public inquest into death of Samwel Uko

The date has been set for the public inquest into Samwel Uko's death. Uko drowned in Wascana Lake in Regina on May 21, 2020, after being turned away from the Regina General Hospital.

The inquest, run by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, will take place at the Ramada Plaza in Regina from Sept. 20 to 24.

Uko was struggling with mental health issues and visited the Regina General Hospital twice to seek help. Camera footage shows that he was forcibly removed from the hospital the second time he visited.

His body was later discovered in the lake on the same day. His family said he died from suicide.

Since then, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has apologized for its actions prior to his death.

The purpose of an inquest like this one is to establish who died, when and where they died and the manner and medical cause of their death. It is not a criminal proceeding.

The coroner's jury could also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.

The inquest will be presided over by coroner Robert Kennedy.