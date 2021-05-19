Inquest scheduled into Sask. RCMP shooting of Lucien Silverquill

A public inquest into the death of Lucien Silverquill, a man who died after being shot by police, will be held in May in Yorkton.

According to the RCMP, Silverquill, an Indigenous man from Fishing Lake First Nation about 20 kilometres southeast of Wadena, died after an altercation with officers outside his home on Aug. 27, 2019.

RCMP say after Silverquill was shot, emergency services were called while officers applied first aid. Silverquill was transported by ambulance to Wadena for medical attention and he later died in hospital.

RCMP say the chief coroner might direct an inquest to be held into the death of any person.

It said the purpose of an inquest is to establish details of the death including who died, when and where that person died and the medical causes and manner of death. The jury can make suggestions to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest is scheduled for May 16-20, 2022, at the Gallagher Centre, 455 Broadway Street West, in Yorkton.