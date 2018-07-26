Skip to Main Content
Date rape drug seized in Arcola
New

Date rape drug seized in Arcola

Arcola, Sask., was the centre of a drug bust that concluded last Friday.

Sask. woman facing multiple trafficking charges as 5-month probe ends

A 43-year-old woman from Arcola is facing nine charges and police say additional charges are expected to be brought forward at her next court appearance. (CBC News)

A Saskatchewan woman, 43, is facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of heroin, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon following her arrest last week in Arcola, Sask.

Police also seized gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) — also known as the date rape drug — which can be poured into drinks and result in the loss of consciousness, making the victim vulnerable to abuse.

The arrest was part of a series of search warrants executed between February and June that targeted drug trafficking in Arcola, about 100 kilometres east of Weyburn.

RCMP are reminding the public to be cautious when consuming drinks in public places and to never accept a drink from a stranger.

