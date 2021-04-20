RCMP ask for public's help in finding missing 35-year-old

Hudson Bay RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding 35-year-old Daryl Taniskishayinew.

Taniskishayinew was last seen walking westbound on Highway 3 into Hudson Bay on April 15.

He is five feet five inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Taniskishayinew has a birthmark on the left side of his jaw, his left ear is pierced, has the letters DT tattooed on his left hand and has a scar on his right hand.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a red hoodie sweater and a black hat.

RCMP say Taniskishayinew may be in Yellow Quill First Nation or Saskatoon.

The family and police want to confirm his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hudson Bay RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.