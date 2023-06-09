Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority after involuntary hospital admission

A Saskatoon city councillor has filed a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and five doctors, accusing them of negligence and breaching their duty of care.

In the lawsuit, Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill, claims the doctors failed to adequately care for, examine and diagnose him when he was held at Royal University Hospital against his will after concerns about his mental health were reported to police.

It also alleges the SHA is liable for the doctors' conduct as their actions occurred while they were carrying out their duties as employees of the health authority.

The allegations have yet to be tested in court.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year in Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench, seeks damages that include, but are not limited to, loss of income, loss of employment, loss of employment opportunity, damage to reputation and pain and suffering.

Hill is also seeking aggravated and punitive damages as well as special and general damages.

Requests for comment with Hill and the SHA were not immediately returned on Thursday evening.

Involuntarily committed to hospital

On the evening of March 19, Hill was working at Saskatoon city hall when police met him after being contacted by an associate of Hill who reported the councillor was suicidal, according to the lawsuit.

Hill informed police he had no intention of harming himself but was transported to RUH against his will.

When he arrived at RUH, Hill alleges he was placed in a locked room with "only a concrete slab with a mattress on it and dirty sheets."

Despite Hill requesting an opportunity to speak with his lawyer, his family doctor and his psychiatrist, those requests were not granted. Hill also claims he was not provided with food or water that evening and the room did not have a washroom.

The councillor's lawsuit alleges that he was held at RUH against his will over the course of four days as multiple doctors questioned him about his state of mind and whether he intended to harm himself.

Hill claims to have repeatedly told doctors he did not have any plans to harm himself and that they should not believe allegations made by Hill's former partner.

The allegations are not detailed in the lawsuit but Hill alleges they should have been ignored as they were made while the couple was "in the middle of a non-[amicable] separation."

SHA rejects lawsuit

The SHA's statement of defence denies the allegations made in Hill's lawsuit.

They say Hill was transported to the RUH under section 20 of the province's Mental Health Services Act, which allows a peace officer to apprehend a person without a warrant and transport them to a location where they can be examined by a doctor as long as they have reason to believe that the person is suffering from a mental disorder or is likely to cause harm to themselves or others.

A person apprehended under section 20 of the act must be examined by a doctor as soon as "reasonably practicable and in all cases within 24 hours" after they are apprehended.

The health authority says it took reasonable action as Hill was experiencing a "manic episode with psychotic features, characterized by paranoia" that required medical assistance.

The SHA denies Hill's claim that the sheets in the holding room were dirty but states that the rooms are designed to eliminate, to the greatest possible extent, the risk of a patient harming themselves. As a result, the rooms have limited amenities.

According to the statement of defence, Hill was assessed by at least two doctors within a three-hour period after arriving at the hospital. He was then admitted under the Mental Health Services Act.

Hill was provided medication and his symptoms improved over March 20 and March 21, the SHA says.

By March 22, Hill was no longer experiencing mania or paranoia and agreed with the diagnosis of a manic episode before being released, according to SHA's statement of defence.

The statement of defence by SHA also asks that the court dismiss the lawsuit as Hill took too long to file the lawsuit.

It also says that the doctors' actions were carried out as independent medical practitioners and not as employees or agents of the SHA and cannot be held vicariously liable.

Alternatively, SHA says the doctors were not negligent in their actions. The SHA says the doctors adequately examined Hill, correctly diagnosed him and provided adequate care for the councillor.

The SHA also denies the plaintiff suffered any losses as claimed in the lawsuit, or that if he did suffer losses, that they were not liable for them.

Statements of defence by the doctors named in the lawsuit were not filed as of Thursday.