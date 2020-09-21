Mother of missing woman hopes class-action lawsuit can bring some kind of closure

Diane Bigeagle said she started a class-action lawsuit for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) because she was desperate for answers.

Bigeagle's daughter, Danita Faith Bigeagle, has been missing since 2007.

"I lost my mother when I was 11. I lost [a] baby to crib death and I got over that. But this is different," said Bigeagle, who is the caretaker of Faith's two children.

"It's something I just can't put away. I've got to have some kind of closure. I have to either find her or I got to do a memorial. It's just something that I have to do. And I'm not the only one."

Bigeagle said other families she has spoken with are also heartbroken to the point where it takes over their lives.

A Federal Court certification hearing for the proposed class-action lawsuit against the federal government and RCMP on behalf of about 60 families began Monday in Regina.

Diane Bigeagle plans to attend the hearing throughout the week. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Tony Merchant of Merchant Law Group said the five-day hearing is taking place in Regina in recognition of the problems in Western Canada and Saskatchewan in particular.

The suit, which was launched in 2018 by Bigeagle, alleges systemic negligence on the part of the RCMP in investigating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Bigeagle said the police have not helped in the search for her daughter.

"They never did nothing for us," she said.

"All they do is talk and then all of a sudden they show a picture of Danita and other family members. What is that going to do? What are they going to help us like? Like really help us? Come and search or at least tell us we don't know where she is or we can't help you. I think I'd rather hear that than be ignored."

In a statement to CBC News, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the Government of Canada is opposing the class-action certification for legal reasons specific to this case.

"It is unprecedented in its breadth, is inconsistent with previous rulings surrounding private duty of care, and contains cases where the RCMP is not the police of jurisdiction," he said.

The Regina Police Service cold case unit is handling the missing person's case of Danita Faith Bigeagle. However, the RCMP have been involved in the investigation in several ways. Diane Bigeagle estimates she has met with the RCMP more than 50 times over the years.

Bigeagle also said a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls has done little to help.

The final report made 231 recommendations, termed "calls for justice," in response to what it called a "Canadian genocide" spurred by "state actions and inactions rooted in colonialism and colonial ideologies."

Merchant said his clients feel nothing has been done to address the recommendations.

The class-action suit is seeking $500 million in damages and $100 million in punitive damages, or any amount the court deems appropriate.