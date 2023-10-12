Dangerous persons alert in Montreal Lake Cree Nation cancelled, 1 man still at large

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan have cancelled a dangerous persons alert in Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

On Thursday night, police said there's no longer an immediate risk to public safety, but people should stay vigilant because one suspect is still at large.

The Mounties asked people to seek shelter and lock their doors on Thursday afternoon as it searched for two men reportedly armed with a gun.

In a news release sent out around 4:30 p.m. CST, police said one injury was reported.

RCMP says it has since brought one man into custody. There is no update on the condition of the person brought to the hospital.

Police continue to look for 29-year-old Justice Bird. He is described as being five foot nine and about 166 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and several face tattoos.

Bird was last seen on foot in the community in the area of House 713 wearing white and black clothes and a white ball cap, according to the RCMP news release.

Police say Bird is considered dangerous, potentially armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Bird's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation is located about 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert.