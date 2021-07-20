Skip to Main Content
Dangerous offender, 43, arrested after rifle discovered at event in Onion Lake Cree Nation

RCMP say a man with dangerous offender status has been arrested and charged after a semi-automatic rifle was found during an event on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Security personnel found rifle, ammunition at checkpoint for the event

On Saturday security personnel at a checkpoint for an event in Onion Lake Cree Nation found a bag containing a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition, according to RCMP. (Submitted by RCMP)

On Saturday afternoon security personnel at a checkpoint for the event found a bag with the rifle and ammunition inside of it, according to an RCMP news release.

The security guards called police and further investigation led officers to a man who allegedly owns the bag.

He was wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants from Alberta, according to police, and was prohibited from possessing a gun. 

He is also a court-designated dangerous offender.

The man was arrested at a home in Onion Lake and charged with numerous offences,including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

