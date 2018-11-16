Last serving founding member of Sask. Party won't seek re-election

The last founding member of the Saskatchewan Party serving as an MLA has announced he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Dan D'Autremont has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly since 1991 and is the party's longest-serving MLA..

"Dan has been an invaluable mentor, friend and colleague to everyone in our caucus since the very beginning of our party," Premier Scott Moe said in a release.

D'Autremont was first elected as a Progressive Conservative candidate for what was then called Souris-Cannington.

After being re-elected in 1995, he and three other PC MLAs joined four Liberals to form the Saskatchewan Party in 1997.

He was re-elected with sizeable majorities five more times — including in the 2016 provincial election, when he captured 84 per cent of the vote.

Under the Saskatchewan Party government, he has previously served as Government House Leader, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and minister responsible for SLGA, Government Services and ITO.

D'Autremont became the last founding member to remain in the Saskatchewan Party caucus when former MLA and cabinet minister Bill Boyd retired from politics last year.