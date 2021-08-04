Saskatoon cyclist riding 3,000 km to residential school sites for personal reconciliation

B'yauling Toni says he is cycling 3,000 km to all residential school sites within Saskatchewan because he thinks we all need to use our strengths to find personal reconciliation.

The Saskatoon cyclist has used his bicycle to travel the world, but this month Toni is charting a map that keeps him entirely with our Saskatchewan's borders. He has made three stops already, including one in Regina Wednesday.

Toni has been cycling for most of his life. It began as a means of transportation because his family didn't own a vehicle. As he get older, it became a way of life.

From 2018 to 2019, he cycled 31,000 km, circumnavigating the globe.

He got the locations for the 20 federally recognized residential schools in Saskatchewan from the TRC reports and mapped out routes in a way that was favourable to cycling.

Toni said finding ways to bring restitution to those affected by the schools is very important.

"Just as a Canadian, it's so important that we recognize what has happened on the land," he said. "Unfortunately with the genocide that's happened — we take steps to move forward and bring restitution to the people who've been personally hurt."

Toni is raising money on the way and sending all donations to the Orange Shirt Society. He has raised $4,015 so far.

"As a non-indigenous Canadian I feel it is my personal responsibility to provide restitution and strive toward reconciliation with Indigenous people in Canada," he said. "I believe we all have a role to play and for me my personal platform is cycling."

B'yauling Toni was welcomed by members of the George Gordon First Nation on Tuesday. (Submitted by B'yauling Toni)

Toni arrived at Punnichy High School in George Gordon on Tuesday night. He was received by a knowledge keeper who showed him the site.

"They've shared some very personal stories with me and also some of the history of the school," he said. "They've also shown me some very wonderful Indigenous culture and I am very excited to celebrate that."

Toni said he does not expect this warm welcome from all the communities. He is aware that some may not even want him to come and said he is OK with that. He said he is prepared to sleep on the side of the road if there's nowhere for him to stay, as he has done on previous trips.

At each stop on his trip, Toni will deliver pairs of moccasins to the site. The moccasins are being made by youth in Saskatoon through Chokecherry Studios, a local art non-profit. The delivery of the moccasins is his way of paying tribute to the children who lived and died in residential schools in Saskatchewan. Toni said he also hopes to spread awareness of the atrocities committed in the residential school system.