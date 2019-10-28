Motion to Regina city council proposes fines for drivers who pass cyclists too closely

Share the road or it could cost you, Regina.

City council will discuss a motion from Coun. Joel Murray at Monday's meeting which proposes a fine for drivers who pass cyclists too closely.

Drivers would have to leave about one metre of space while passing a cyclist at speeds up to 60 kilometres an hour or 1.5 metres of space if they're driving faster than 65 km/h.

"We're hoping that it is voted [on] and approved just for cyclists' safety," said Brandon Wright, a delegate at Monday's meeting and representative of Bike Regina, a cyclist advocacy group.

Murray's motion proposes that a system be designed and put in place by early 2020 which would allow bylaw officers to implement and enforce the new policy. CBC News could not reach Murray for comment Sunday.

Wright said he personally hasn't had any negative encounter with motorists in Regina and that once they remember cyclists also belong on the road, they become more "courteous."

That hasn't been the same experience for other cyclists in the city, as Wright's delegation points out.

The City of Calgary passed a safe passing bylaw, which went into effect Sept. 1, 2019. It requires that motorists leave one metre of space when passing a cyclist. (City of Calgary)

"We have heard from our membership and the message is clear: motorists' behaviour makes cyclists feel unsafe using the streets," reads Wright's submission to council.

If people feel unsafe, they'll revert to using vehicles which puts more traffic on the road, the document reads.

Wright said the motion, if it goes ahead, is just the start.

"It's something that will. if nothing else, remind motorists that the cyclist is supposed to be there and if they remember the bylaw, then hopefully they [cyclists] get more passing distance."