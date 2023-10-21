Cyclist killed in crash with truck in Regina

Regina police say a cyclist is dead after a collision with a truck on Saturday morning.

An officer found a man lying on the road near Sixth Avenue and Angus Street around 9:30 a.m. CST. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, but he died hours later due to his injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene after the crash.

The traffic and safety unit and forensic identification unit are investigating the incident. They're asking anyone with information on the crash to contact police at 306-777-6500.