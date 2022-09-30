Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Cyclist dead after collision with vehicle in east Regina

Regina police responded just after 5 p.m. Thursday to a call about a collision at the intersection of Heseltine Road and Heseltine Gate, which involved a car and a cyclist. The cyclist, a 38-year-old woman, was killed.

No charges have been laid after Thursday crash, police say

A closeup of a police car with the Regina Police Service logo.
Police say they are still investigating a Thursday collision that left a 38-year-old woman dead. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

A woman is dead after being hit by a car in east Regina Thursday evening. 

Police responded just after 5 p.m. Thursday to a call about the collision at the intersection of Heseltine Road and Heseltine Gate, which involved a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old woman, was critically injured and was pronounced dead later that evening in hospital, the Regina Police Service said in a Friday news release.

Police say no charges have yet been laid in the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

