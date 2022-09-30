Cyclist dead after collision with vehicle in east Regina

A woman is dead after being hit by a car in east Regina Thursday evening.

Police responded just after 5 p.m. Thursday to a call about the collision at the intersection of Heseltine Road and Heseltine Gate, which involved a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old woman, was critically injured and was pronounced dead later that evening in hospital, the Regina Police Service said in a Friday news release.

Police say no charges have yet been laid in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).