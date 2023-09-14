Content
Cyberattack crashes Sask. government websites

Websites that house provincial publications and those that require log-ins began to crash around 5 a.m. CST Thursday, a provincial spokesperson confirmed with CBC News Thursday afternoon.

No data appears to be compromised, province says

Jessie Anton · CBC News ·
Shadow sits in front of general account login computer screen.
Account-based websites began to crash around 5 a.m. CST Thursday, a provincial spokesperson confirmed with CBC News Thursday afternoon. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The Saskatchewan government is dealing with a cyberattack affecting websites that house its online publications and those that require user log-ins, such as MySaskHealthRecord.

The denial-of-service attack — which crashes servers by flooding them with internet traffic — shut down the Saskatchewan Account and Publication Centre just before 5 a.m. CST, a provincial spokesperson confirmed in an email Thursday afternoon.

"Work is underway to counter this threat and there is no indication that any data has been compromised at this time," the spokesperson said in the email.

Screen of text with instructions to join a queue.
People who tried to log in to MySaskHealthRecord on Thursday were forced to join a queue instead. (eHealth Saskatchewan)

The province didn't have a timeline on when all sites would be up and running again.

Saskatchewan is one of several jurisdictions that saw government websites crash on Thursday. Yukon, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba also appear to be experiencing the same or similar attacks. 

