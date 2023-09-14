Cyberattack crashes Sask. government websites

The Saskatchewan government is dealing with a cyberattack affecting websites that house its online publications and those that require user log-ins, such as MySaskHealthRecord.

The denial-of-service attack — which crashes servers by flooding them with internet traffic — shut down the Saskatchewan Account and Publication Centre just before 5 a.m. CST, a provincial spokesperson confirmed in an email Thursday afternoon.

"Work is underway to counter this threat and there is no indication that any data has been compromised at this time," the spokesperson said in the email.

People who tried to log in to MySaskHealthRecord on Thursday were forced to join a queue instead. (eHealth Saskatchewan)

The province didn't have a timeline on when all sites would be up and running again.

Saskatchewan is one of several jurisdictions that saw government websites crash on Thursday. Yukon, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba also appear to be experiencing the same or similar attacks.