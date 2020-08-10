Cut Knife RCMP searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Cut Knife RCMP are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

RCMP said Leksi Jimmy was last seen on Aug. 5 at about 10 p.m. CST on the Poundmaker Cree Nation.

The girl is about 5'4" tall with a medium build and long brown hair, RCMP said. Jimmy was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a black and white flannel hooded sweater, blue sweat pants and black Nike slide-style shoes.

RCMP said they don't have any indication Jimmy has come to harm but because of her age, police want to locate her to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cut Knife RCMP at 306-398-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.