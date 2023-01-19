Sask. curling club holding learn to curl lessons for newcomers

Newcomers and anyone else who doesn't know how to curl have an opportunity in Melfort, Sask.

Gathering people from countries ranging from the Philipines to Ukraine, the club's last two events in November and December have been a hit, according to Jon Schuba with the Melfort Curling Club.

"I think it's a great sport and if you've never come from a place that has a curling rink or if you didn't get a chance to do it in school, there's a lot of barriers to entry," he told host Stefani Langenegger on CBC's The Morning Edition.

Celo Lantican is a learn-to-curl participant who moved to Canada from the Philippines and now lives in St. Brieux, Sask. He said he had only seen the sport on TV, and when he first moved to Canada, he didn't know what it was.

"It looked like the fun thing to do, but I didn't know where to start, how to begin. So I'm really grateful that they opened up the newcomer starting lessons," he said.

"I thought it would be very simple, because on TV they make it look so easy, but it's not. It's very hard to balance."

Despite the slipping and sliding, Lantican said he has a lot of fun.

Saskatchewan's newest curlers pose in Melfort in December. (Melfort Curling Club/Twitter)

Schuba said he took a lot of joy from watching people have fun.

"It can be a little more slipping than curling, but even after you might have your first little spill, there's still smiles on people's faces and they're still having a good time," Schuba said.

"The easiest part is shouting 'hard,'" Lantican said.

The rink's next learn to curl event is on Sunday.