Regina Public Schools support workers vote in favour of strike mandate

CUPE Local 3766, the union that represents education support workers in Regina Public Schools, announced Tuesday its members have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

They're not headed to the picket lines, but the strike mandate gives the option for the workers, who have been at the bargaining table for more than two years.

"Our members are already the lowest paid in the school division, and many of us don't even make a living wage. We have not received a raise in over four years," said Jackie Christianson, president of the local, said in a news release.

The union criticized school board members for receiving pay increases while proposing employees take a wage freeze for the first two years of a deal.

"Why do they think we are worth less than they are?" Christianson said in the release.

CUPE Local 3766 president Jackie Christianson announced in a press release that education support workers voted in favour of a strike mandate after two years at the bargaining table. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

The union said a proposal by the employees to improve language around occupational health and safety policy has gone unaddressed.

CBC has contacted the union and the school division for comment.