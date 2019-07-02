Regina Public Schools support workers vote in favour of strike mandate
Union criticizes salary increase for school board members
CUPE Local 3766, the union that represents education support workers in Regina Public Schools, announced Tuesday its members have voted in favour of a strike mandate.
They're not headed to the picket lines, but the strike mandate gives the option for the workers, who have been at the bargaining table for more than two years.
"Our members are already the lowest paid in the school division, and many of us don't even make a living wage. We have not received a raise in over four years," said Jackie Christianson, president of the local, said in a news release.
The union criticized school board members for receiving pay increases while proposing employees take a wage freeze for the first two years of a deal.
"Why do they think we are worth less than they are?" Christianson said in the release.
The union said a proposal by the employees to improve language around occupational health and safety policy has gone unaddressed.
CBC has contacted the union and the school division for comment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.