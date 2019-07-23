CUPE threatens job action against Regina Public School Division

Workers in the Regina Public School Division are gearing up to strike, if necessary.

In the last three weeks, members of CUPE Local 650 and CUPE Local 3766 voted 93 and 95 per cent, respectively, in favour of job action, according to a news release from the union.

The two locals together represent maintenance, tradespeople, education assistants and support staff in the Regina Public School Division.

"Every other school division in Saskatchewan has been able to reach a collective bargaining agreement, and yet Regina Public won't even make a reasonable offer," CUPE Local 650 President Glenn Douglas said in a news release.

Regina Public School Division declined to comment on the vote.

Lack of pay increase an issue, says union

Douglas said in the last two years, there have only been three days of bargaining between the parties.

According to the news release, the most recent offer from Regina Public School Division included a two-year wage freeze with "paltry" increases between years three and five in the proposed agreement.

Members of CUPE Local 650 have not received pay increases in roughly four years, according to the union.

Voting in favour of a mandate gives workers the option to strike, if they so choose, but union representatives have said they will not be heading to the picket lines yet.