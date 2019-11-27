Regina wastewater workers reject latest contract offer from Epcor

The union representing workers at Regina's wastewater treatment plant has rejected the latest contract offer from Epcor, the utility company operating the plant under a public-private partnership, or P3, agreement.

Staff have been cut and the workload on the remaining employees has increased since the City of Regina transferred operational duties to the private company, according to the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 7667, which represents 17 workers at the plant.

The union said in a Wednesday media release that the bargaining committees have met four times since July, but no deal has been struck.

"We have tried to advance the members' concerns regarding wages, benefits, and balance of family and work life though different shift patterns," CUPE national representative Dave Stevenson in the release.

"The employer has refused to accept any of the union's proposals."

The union also says Epcor offered its Saskatchewan employees less money than their Alberta counterparts for work completed during the same time.

CBC has contacted Epcor and CUPE for response.