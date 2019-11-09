Employees at new North Battleford hospital worried problems go beyond leaky roof, unsafe water: CUPE

Employees at the Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford have raised concerns with their union about the state of the facility, just months after it was officially opened.

Patients started using the $407-million facility in late 2018, and it was formally opened in March of this year.

Since then, it's been found that the building has a leaky roof that needs to be replaced and the building's drinking water was deemed unsafe to drink, due to high levels of lead or copper found in test results.

Bruce Chubb, a representative speaking on behalf of Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5430 in North Battleford, said that staff and the union are concerned about the situation at the hospital, particularly about the state of the drinking water.

But Chubb said there are rumblings of other problems within the facility.

"We hear that there are water leaks inside the walls, in a number of units that are not related to the roof. We have heard that there are issues with drainage, and those sorts of things," Chubb said.

"There has been rumours of them not being able to fully open the facility, because of so many of the problems."

Chubb said the union is trying to communicate with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to get clarity on those rumours, and that information will be communicated to union members as soon as it's available.

The health authority confirmed to CBC News that 67 per cent of the Saskatchewan Hospital's non-secure units are occupied, with the 24-bed admissions unit not in use.

"The 24-bed admissions unit for the non-secure area of [Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford] is not in use while remediation work for water-related damage in and around the unit is occurring," a statement from the health authority said.

Patients are being admitted directly through other units, rather than central admissions, while remediation work is carried out, the health authority said. That has not affected patient safety, but has had a limited impact on building operations.

"Transitioning into the new facility, including developing and implementing new processes to function in the changed operating environment, have also been a factor," the health authority's statement said.

Repairs, audit underway

In a prepared statement, the Ministry of Central Services said it is working with Access Prairie Partnership — the vendor involved in the public-private partnership that built the hospital — to actively address any repairs or maintenance needed at the facility.

Work currently underway includes replacement of the hospital's roof, which is required due to "significant product failure in materials used to construct" it.

Faulty shower parts in the building resulted in water-related damages, the ministry said.

"A full remediation program, including moisture mapping, was also implemented to ensure any areas with potential for mould were assessed," the statement said.

"To date, no mould has been discovered in the facility."

Chubb confirmed staff have been told to bring water in from other sources, and that safe drinking water is being provided to staff in the building.

An investigation is underway into the water tests that showed "irregularities and inconsistency" that indicated elevated levels of lead or copper were present. Once that investigation is complete, additional remediation efforts will be undertaken if need be.

A third-party audit of the facility was triggered on Oct. 24, 2019, and is expected to be completed after a number of weeks.