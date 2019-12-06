$10K reward for information leading to arrest of alleged arsonist

Cumberland House Cree Nation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person allegedly responsible for burning the band office down earlier this week.

On Monday morning, fire tore through the band office and by 9 a.m. the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Rene Chaboyer told CBC News the band office had received threats in the past and he feels that someone finally acted on those threats.

"We will not be intimidated by any means," he said on Monday. "By no means will this falter us. We're are a very resilient people and it will just make us stronger. We'll move on from this."

On Friday, Chaboyer posted a flyer stating there was a $10,000 reward for information leading to the alleged arsonist's arrest. The flyer asks anyone with information about the fire to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Indigenous Services offering band support

The Department of Indigenous Services Canada said in a statement they contacted the band to offer support in the aftermath of the fire.

"The band is still in the process of trying to determine what they need, both in the short and long term, to resume regular business operation," the statement said.

Indigenous Services said once the investigation into the cause of the fire was completed and insurance coverage was determined, they would meet with members of the band's project management team.

The email said the Cumberland House fire department, RCMP and the Saskatchewan First Nation emergency management team are investigating the fire.

The office had a number of documents relating to finance, housing, income assistance, post-secondary student support, membership, daycare, justice, and chief and council administration.

In terms of the records that were lost, Indigenous Services said they would provide what they can in order to help the band resume normal operations.

Cumberland House Cree Nation is located roughly 300 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.