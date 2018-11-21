Cumberland House man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, RCMP announced Wednesday.

The Cumberland House man was arrested on Tuesday by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit at a home in the community.

Police say the man, who is facing four counts of possession and two counts of distribution, allegedly committed the offences using social media apps between February 2016 and November of this year.

He has been remanded into custody until a court appearance on Nov. 26.