Cumberland House fire burns band office

The band office on Cumberland House Cree Nation lost a number of documents in an early morning fire Monday.

Cumberland House said in a statement that a fire was reported to the local RCMP detachment and local fire department early Monday morning.

The fire started on the southwest side of the building and by 9 a.m. the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Cumberland House said in a release that the local fire department could not control the progression of the fire and the Carrot River Fire Department was called in to assist. Carrot River is approximately 150 kilometres from the community.

Historical data and material was lost in the fire, the band said. The office had a number of documents relating to finance, housing, income assistance, post-secondary student support, membership, daycare, justice, and chief and council administration.

"Information held in the building cannot be replaced and the loss is insurmountable," the band said in a release.

The Prince Albert Grand Council has sent its Saskatchewan First Nation emergency management team to help look into what the band needs and to help investigate the source of the fire.

Cumberland House Cree Nation Chief Rene Chaboyer called for an emergency meeting Monday afternoon, the band said.