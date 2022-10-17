Drag kings, queens read stories to children at Saskatoon Wonderhub

It was story time at the Nutrien Wonderhub in Saskatoon on Sunday.

Kids and their families were sitting on the floor of the city's children's museum, listening to Stony Mac reading Mary Wears What She Wants and other books for children.

"Books about being yourself, loving who you are and expressing yourself for all that you are without any fear," said the drag king from Saskatoon.

Mac was one of the cultural storytellers on Sunday at Reading with Royalty, an event organized as part of Culture Days, an annual national celebration of arts and culture. More than 240 participants learned about the history of drag and queer culture through books, costumes, dance and other activities, according to the museum.

Mac said he was excited when the organizers of the event — Wonderhub and YXE Drag Collective — asked him to participate.

"It's just so much fun being able to read stories to groups of kids, and just see their reactions and all their parents, and just have this inclusive space where everyone is welcome."

Protesters gather outside

Saskatoon police say around 200 protesters gathered outside the Wonderhub in the city during the Reading with Royalty program on Sunday. The overwhelming majority came in support of the event. (Radio-Canada)

Outside the Wonderhub, however, the event for children turned into a political debate.

Around 200 people demonstrated outside the building — the overwhelming majority of whom were there to support the event in response to online messages saying that there would be protests against it.

Police were on scene, but did not make any arrests, the Saskatoon Police Service said in an email.

"People have a lot of ideas of what drag is and who drag is meant for," said Mac.

"A lot of this is centred around the idea that drag is a purely sexual activity that is meant for adults, and that's not what drag is at all. Drag itself is just purely an art form of gender expression, and that is for anyone."

More than 240 children and adults attended the Reading with Royalty program on Sunday at the Nutrien Wonderhub in Saskatoon, according to the museum. Drag king Stony Mac was one of the cultural storytellers reading to kids. (Radio-Canada)

Mac said Reading with Royalty was an afternoon filled with arts, and a celebration of loving yourself and who you are.

Marlea Whitley, development and marketing manager for Wonderhub, agreed with Mac's sentiment.

"We know that diversity can really be a catalyst for growth in our community," said Whitley.

"We really felt that it was important to bring the diversity of perspective to the Culture Days programming."

Whitley said this is the first time the organization has experienced any pushback to the Reading with Royalty program.

People need to come together and respect each other's perspectives, she said, while providing a safe place for everyone to express who they truly are.

"It's really unfortunate that there were some negative reactions to the program," said Whitley.

"We really want everyone to understand what the program is and be able to voice their concerns, but ultimately to learn from each other and to learn from what the program is offering."