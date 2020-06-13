Correctional Service of Canada, RCMP seek escaped Sask. Pen inmate

The Correctional Service of Canada is looking for a 28-year-old man who escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Carey Henry was unaccounted for during an evening count in the minimum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Wednesday.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it contacted the Prince Albert RCMP and a warrant has been issued for Henry's arrest.

Henry is 191 cm (6' 3") tall, and weighs 104 kilograms (230 pounds). He has dark skin, brown eyes and black hair.

He was serving a four year, six month sentence for failing to comply with conditions, obstruction of police or a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime and two offences under the traffic safety act.

Anyone with information about Henry's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it will investigate the circumstances of Henry's escape and is working to locate him as quickly as possible.