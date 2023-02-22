CBC News Saskatchewan host Sam Maciag nominated for Canadian Screen Award

The host of CBC Saskatchewan's local supper-hour TV program is up for a major Canadian media award.

CBC News Saskatchewan host Sam Maciag was nominated Wednesday for best local news anchor for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

This will be the 11th edition of the awards, which celebrate achievement in Canadian broadcasting and film. They will be broadcast on Sunday, April 16, on CBC and CBC Gem.

The category's nominees include:

Best News Anchor, Local

Sam Maciag - CBC News Saskatchewan (CBC Saskatchewan).

Dwight Drummond - CBC Toronto News at 6 (CBC Toronto).

Anita Bathe - CBC Vancouver News at 6 (CBC Vancouver).

Nathan Downer, Michelle Dubé - CTV News Toronto at 6 (CTV News Toronto).

The CBC and BET+ series series The Porter leads for this year's Canadian Screen Awards with 19 nominations — including best drama series and best writing.

Some actors have expressed concerns about the awards ceremony being broadcast pre-taped rather than live.

This year's nominees include:

Best Motion Picture

Babysitter.

Brother.

Falcon Lake.

Riceboy Sleeps.

Summer with Hope.

Viking.

Achievement in Direction

Clement Virgo - Brother.

David Cronenberg - Crimes of the Future.

Charlotte Le Bon - Falcon Lake.

Anthony Shim - Riceboy Sleeps.

Stéphane Lafleur - Viking.

Performance in a Leading Role

Monia Chokri - Babysitter.

Lamar Johnson - Brother.

Joseph Engel - Falcon Lake.

Kelly Depeault - Noémie dit oui.

Seung-Yoon Choi - Riceboy Sleeps.

Maxime Le Flaguais - Rodéo.

Larissa Corriveau - That Kind of Summer | Un été comme ça.

Steve Laplante - Viking.

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

Batata.

Dear Audrey.

Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew.

To Kill a Tiger.

zo reken.

Best Drama Series

Departure.

Moonshine.

The Porter.

SkyMed.

Transplant.

Best Comedy Series

Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

Children Ruin Everything.

Fakes.

Letterkenny.

Sort Of.

Best Lead Performer, Drama Series

Mayko Nguyen - Hudson & Rex.

John Reardon - Hudson & Rex.

Jennifer Finnigan - Moonshine.

Aml Ameen - The Porter.

Ronnie Rowe Jr. - The Porter.

Mouna Traoré - The Porter.

Hamza Haq -Transplant.

Laurence Leboeuf -Transplant.

Best Lead Performer, Comedy

Meaghan Rath - Children Ruin Everything.

Meredith MacNeill - Pretty Hard Cases.

Adrienne C. Moore - Pretty Hard Cases.

Rakhee Morzaria - Run the Burbs.

Andrew Phung - Run the Burbs.

Bilal Baig - Sort Of.

Dani Kind - Workin' Moms.

Catherine Reitman - Workin' Moms.

A full list of this year's nominees can be found here.