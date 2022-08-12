1 year later, Sask. family hopes memorial walk leads to answers in death of Crystal Castle

An overcast sky didn't stop the friends and family of Crystal Castle from gathering in Regina, a year after her death.

More than 30 people came together at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina on Thursday for a memorial walk.

"We're doing this for a memorial and plus awareness," said Omer Privy, Castle's father.

"Just hoping that somebody, if they see this, will come forward with any kind of information, because anything would be helpful."

Privy was joined by family, friends, supporters and even Castle's dog, Luna, on Thursday as they set off around Regina's north-central neighbourhood.

Friends, family and supporters gather at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina on Thursday for a memorial walk for Crystal Castle. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

The 28-year-old woman was last seen on Aug. 11, 2021, in Prince Albert, around the Circle K convenience store near 28th Street. She was in a red Dodge Dakota truck, according to police.

Her body was found two weeks later, on Aug. 25, in a rural area west of St. Louis, Sask., a village about 30 kilometres south of Prince Albert, RCMP said.

Few details have been publicly released, but police have confirmed that Castle's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Privy says his daughter's death was a shock to her family.

"The first few months after was pretty much a blur. Losing a child from murder was really difficult," he told CBC News.

"We were hoping that whoever did it would have been caught by now. But there really hasn't been too much information that's come about with her case."

In an effort to cope with their loss, Privy says he and his wife bought an RV and took a trip with Castle's two sisters, a few cats and a dog.

"We went to Nova Scotia just so that we could not think about it," Privy said.

Castle's death is considered a homicide and is still being investigated by RCMP. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

He has been in contact with the lead RCMP investigator and has been told police feel it is a solvable case.

Castle's family hopes the memorial walk raises awareness about her death, keeps her memory alive and produces answers to what happened.