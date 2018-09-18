Jury sees video of police interview with co-accused as Crown rests case at Regina 1st-degree murder trial

After calling more than 20 witnesses over the course of two weeks, Crown prosecutor Adam Breker rested his case Tuesday at the first-degree murder trial of Colinda Lee Hotomani and Gregory James Wolfe.

The two are accused in the death of 31-year-old Ryan Sugar. His body was found in Pangman's Regina home on Oct. 11, 2016, one week after a fire brought down the roof of the house.

Hotomani's niece, Jessica Pangman, is also charged with murder and testified as a Crown witness at the trial. Her trial date has not been set.

During the trial at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench, which began on Sept. 5, the jury heard expert testimony that Sugar died from smoke inhalation during the fire, after suffering several injuries to various parts of his body.

Pangman testified that Sugar was assaulted and forced into a bathroom in the home, and the door was then barricaded. Wolfe and Hotomani lit a fire shortly after, she said.

Video of police interview

The Crown played a lengthy video on Monday and Tuesday. It showed Regina Police Service Sgt. Rob Collins interviewing Hotomani in December 2016, shortly after she was arrested for murder. Collins said she had been implicated in Sugar's death by her niece.

Hotomani laughed often during her statement and initially appeared reluctant to share information.

"People don't forgive that stuff," she said. "I would like to walk the streets, you know, and not have to worry about watching my back."

Collins told her it would be a long time before she would have to worry about that.

Eventually, she told Collins a man she called "G" was "the one that did everything."

"I'm not about to go down for a f--king murder I didn't do," she said, weeping near the end of the interview.

'He won't be … bothering you'

Court heard the four were partying at Pangman's home on the night of the fire.

Hotomani said it was hard to recall the order of events that night, citing heavy crystal meth use.

She told Collins she "came to" in her room in Pangman's house and Sugar was there, tugging on her clothes and "rubbing [her] up."

She said she found Pangman naked in her room. Earlier in the trial, Pangman testified her aunt woke her up and told her Sugar had sexually assaulted both of them.

Hotomani said Sugar was confronted about what happened and "G" took him to the bathroom. She said she turned up the radio to drown out the "argument" and her niece's crying.

Hotomani said Sugar's face appeared bloody, as if he "got punched in the face a few times," when they emerged.

"G" allegedly said told her not to worry, saying "he won't be … bothering you or bothering her anymore."

'Cut him more than once'

That wasn't the last argument of the night.

Hotomani said emotions flared again later, and she punched Sugar in the face, accusing him of being a "hound."

She said "G" told Sugar to sit down on the couch and struck him with a bottle.

"[G] cut him more than once," she said. "He bottled him.… The bottle must have cut his head open."

Court heard the Regina Fire Department's investigation determined the fire was set at the bathroom door. (CBC News)

Hotomani suggested Sugar retreated to the bathroom.

The video showed Hotomani marking an X on a printed floor plan of the home to indicate where the fire was set, while Sugar was inside with the door closed.

Court previously heard testimony that indicated Wolfe tried to use oven cleaner to start a fire near the bathroom door.

Hotomani told Collins she grabbed what looked like a glue bottle from the kitchen and squirted it past a lighter Wolfe was holding. That's when the fire took off near the bathroom door, she said.

Regina Fire Department inspector Chance Duperreault previously told the jury the investigation determined the fire was set at the bathroom door.

Throughout the interview, Hotomani insisted Sugar was alive as she left the home.

"He just yelled for [Pangman]," she said. "She was, like, 'Sorry bro, you should have never did what you did.'"

Defence lawyer Greg Wilson represents Hotomani and Mervyn Shaw is representing Wolfe.

Justice Janet McMurtry is overseeing the jury trial.