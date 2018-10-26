Crown may seek adult sentence for 15-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder of 16-year-old girl

A Regina judge is still considering whether a 15-year-old boy accused of murder should remain in custody before his trial.

The teen, who can not be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with second-degree murder charge in relation to the death of a 16-year-old girl earlier this month. He was in provincial court Friday for his bail hearing.

The girl died on Oct. 14 after allegedly being stabbed at a house in North Central.

Crown prosecutor Chris White said he may seek an adult sentence for the accused teen. That was met with cheers in the packed courtroom.

The boy's bail hearing ran most of the day and was full of emotion. People present in the courtroom were visibly upset and there was tension between many of them.

Sheriffs stepped in the break up a number of verbal disputes outside the courtroom, both during lunch and after court was let out for the day.

The judge adjourned the hearing in the afternoon without making a decision and said it will continue on October 31 at 11:30 a.m. CST.

The judge has asked for more information from both the prosecutor and defence on the youth's current environment at the youth centre where he is in custody.