SaskTel managers working for Unifor strikers face linked-arm picket line

About 500 unionized SaskTel workers linked arms at the company's call centre in Regina in a bid to prevent company managers from covering for workers who have been on strike since Friday.

"We're here in solidarity," Chris MacDonald said from the picket line on Henderson Drive. MacDonald is the assistant to the president for Unifor. "Here to show you that you never know where we'll show up tomorrow."

Workers are striking outside the SaskTel call centre in Regina after first starting strike actions on Friday. (Fiona Odlum/CBC)

Over 500 Unifor members surround a SaskTel call Centre on Henderson drive <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mycrowns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mycrowns</a> <a href="https://t.co/SGOK7g5GgP">pic.twitter.com/SGOK7g5GgP</a> —@FionaOdlum The strike affects 5,000 Crown corporation workers including SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, the Water Security Agency and two SaskTel subsidiaries.

They walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning after the province and the union were unable to come to an agreement before the strike deadline.

The union has said its members need a two per cent increase per year to keep up with inflation. The union says the company is offering no increase for the first two years of a deal, then five per cent over the next five years.

Provincial negotiators say they are ready to come back to the bargaining table, but the union says they haven't heard from the province in days.

MacDonald said over the course of the weekend, the union has no indication that the workers want to return to the bargaining table.

"I think folks are feeling good today. They see that we're trying to do things to get the attention of government and other corporations, and ultimately that's what this is all about," MacDonald said.

He said he hopes people don't cross the picket line.

"Respect our picket line," MacDonald said. "The managers are generally excellent and supportive of our members, and understand the difficulty."