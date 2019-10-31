After slow harvest season, 90% of crop now in the bin: Sask. Agriculture

After what was described earlier this month as the slowest harvest in at least 40 years, the province's latest crop report indicates Saskatchewan producers are doing a bit better — but are still behind the five-year average for this time of year.

Saskatchewan Agriculture's report for the Oct. 22-28 period, released Thursday, says 90 per cent of harvest was complete by the end of the reporting period, compared to a five-year average of 96 per cent.

That's up from 83 per cent the previous week. As of Oct. 14, that number was just 69 per cent.

The east-central region is furthest behind, with 82 per cent completion as of Oct. 28. The west-central and northeastern regions are the most on track at 96 per cent.

"Producers remain hopeful that they will complete harvest this fall," the report says.

This year's harvest was hampered by a range of issues, including rain, snow, high humidity and wet fields.

Most of the province saw mixed precipitation last week, including rain and snow, last week, the latest crop report said. Topsoil moisture was reported as adequate for 80 per cent of the province's cropland, with 13 per cent reporting a moisture surplus. Fields saturated with extra water are mostly in southern and east-central regions.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said in a release that the majority of damage caused to crops in the past week was because of frost and strong winds. Geese and other wildlife also continue to be a problem for swathed crops.

The final crop report for the year will come out Nov. 21.