Flooding and hail among factors keeping Sask. harvest well behind schedule

Some farms in Saskatchewan have flooded and been hammered by hail this past week, and the most recent crop report by the Ministry of Agriculture reflects how that weather is affecting harvest.

As of Sept. 9, combining was only 18 per cent done for the year.

To give a sense of how low that is, last year 58 per cent of crops were already in the bin. Over the past five years, harvest has been 43 per cent done by now, on average.

The southwest regions of the province are furthest along, at 31 per cent complete.

The east-central and north are the furthest behind, with only seven and eight per cent of harvest done.

Three-quarters of fall rye and winter wheat are in the bins, whereas four per cent of canola has been harvested.