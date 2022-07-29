Turning to private sector to reduce surgical wait times in Saskatchewan is a bad idea: critics

The Saskatchewan government's plan to reduce the province's surgical backlog has come under fire from a health policy analyst and the NDP.

On Monday, the province said it will send patients who have waited the longest for hip and knee replacements out of province for treatment. This would be on a "voluntary basis," according to the government, and only for "low-risk" patients who could be discharged within 24 hours.

The government also wants to see a private orthopedic surgery clinic built in Saskatchewan. A third of patients who have waited longer than a year for surgery need orthopedic procedures, according to the government.

Steven Lewis, a health policy consultant formerly based in Saskatchewan and adjunct professor of health policy at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, says the government should be building up the public system instead of turning to the private sector.

"If there is some advantage in having a standalone surgical clinic that does nothing but these kinds of day procedures, it would be just as efficient to build them and operate them in the public system," Lewis said in an interview with CBC News.

'Siphoning' off health-care workers

The government said it will issue a request for proposal (RFP) to contract a private company to build a dedicated orthopedic facility in the province to boost operating room and bed capacity.

Patients would be treated using public funds, the government said.

Lewis says the move would divert staff away from the public system.

"We have a finite supply of highly trained people to do this work, not a surplus group of doctors and/or nurses waiting around looking for work, so you are siphoning them off from the public system," he said.

The government said 5,000 more surgeries have been performed during the first five months of this year compared with 2021. However, more than 30,000 people are still waiting for surgery according to government data, and procedures have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck calls the government's surgery plan 'half-baked.' (Saskatchewan NDP)

By comparison, the province completed about 2,400 more surgeries in the first five months of 2019 than this year.

More full-time health-care positions needed: NDP

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck called the government's plan "half-baked," and said the government should get rid of it.

She says the government should instead fund more permanent, full-time health-care jobs to attract more workers.

"We won't we won't be able to fill this need if we keep posting casual and term positions, where full-time positions are needed," Beck said Thursday.

NDP health critic Vicki Mowat says it's the government's responsibility to strengthen the public system.