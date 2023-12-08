5 flu deaths, 3 COVID-19 deaths in Sask.: latest 2-week respiratory illness report

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Saskatchewan recorded more flu deaths than COVID-19 deaths during a two-week period.

According to the latest report of the provincial Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP), there were five deaths associated with the flu in the province from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2.

During that same time period there were three deaths as a result of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province since the pandemic began to 2,027.

There have been 10 deaths from influenza since the flu season began this year.

Hospitalizations for respiratory viruses dropped from the previous reporting period, according to the CRISP report.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 18, there were 633 hospitalizations as a result of respiratory viruses. Over the latest two-week period, there were 514 hospitalizations.

Influenza accounts for 53 per cent of the hospitalizations while COVID-19 accounts for 34 per cent.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses and co-infected cases account for the remaining 13 per cent.