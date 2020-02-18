Criminal record checks now mandatory for name changes in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Government will now require a criminal record check for someone to change their name.

The government began moving to the change in January and announced the new requirements on Tuesday. It follows documented cases of sex offenders changing their names in the province.

In the announcement, the government says it will be the first province that may reject a request for a name change because of certain criminal offences.

The change amends The Change of Name Act, 1995. A criminal record check will be mandatory for anyone 18 years of age and older.

"These changes are about helping to protect the most vulnerable in our society," Don Morgan, Saskatchewan's justice minister and attorney general, said in a statement. "We don't believe sexual offenders should be able to change their name to avoid public disclosure and scrutiny."

There are more than 20 specific offences that would stop someone from receiving a name change, according to the province. Most are offences against children, but some — such as sexual assault and incest — could be against adults as well. The government said the offences are those that require registration in the National Sex Offender Registry.

If the checks show a criminal record or an inconclusive record, the person must be fingerprinted and undergo further checks that show the offences before being processed for a name change.