Regina man whose 2019 arrest video sparked outrage gets 30-day sentence

Rocky Lonechild, whose arrest was captured in a video that appeared to show him getting kneed several times by a Regina police officer last December, was sentenced to 30 days Wednesday, effectively concluding the criminal proceedings in the matter.

Lonechild was represented by Regina lawyer Dan LeBlanc in the case.

LeBlanc said Lonechild was happy with his sentence, which will be served in conjunction with another sentence set to expire in 2021.

LeBlanc praised the Crown, which accepted a wording change in the charge against Lonechild.

Initially it was alleged Lonechild resisted officers' attempts to arrest him. LeBlanc said he and the Crown agreed Lonechild's actions were more comparable to fleeing, as opposed to resisting.

"A main reason we did that is because the nature of that arrest, what Mr. Lonechild was doing while arrested, is, I think very much in dispute," LeBlanc, who also represents Lonechild in a civil matter related to the arrest, said.

LeBlanc said the agreement is an example of a success story that often plays out behind closed doors between the Crown and defence, and ultimately ended in a fair and reasonable resolution for all parties involved.

He said getting into whether or not Lonechild was struggling with officers while he was on the ground could have "opened a can of worms" and led to a drawn out trial.

Dan LeBlanc said Lonechild was happy with the results of his criminal proceedings. Lonechild and LeBlanc are now set to address Lonechild's arrest in civil court. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

LeBlanc said Lonechild was engaging in programming at the Prince Albert Penitentiary and was happy with the 30-day concurrent sentence, which means he won't spend extra time behind bars.

He said Lonechild was also quite happy he didn't have to make the four-hour trip from Prince Albert to attend court.

"During this time in COVID, it leads to very long procedures of isolation on both ends, which obviously takes a toll on prisoners' mental health," LeBlanc said.

Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism (SCAR) was vocal after Lonechild was arrested and hosted a newss conference to announce LeBlanc's civil suit in the matter. SCAR issued a statement after the sentence was announced.

"Although SCAR is pleased that the Crown agreed to remove the words '[resisting] and struggling' from the charge we find it disturbing and question why they were initially included," the statement said.