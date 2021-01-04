Tips to Regina Crime Stoppers dip slightly in 2020

Regina Crime Stoppers received the third-highest number of tips they have ever recorded in 2020.

The crime-fighting organization got 1,125 tips last year, a 13 per cent decrease from last year's record total of 1,295.

The tips led to 13 arrests, 30 charges and 52 cases being closed — that's down from last year's total of 25 arrests, 62 charges and 58 cases closed.

Regina Crime Stoppers president Craig Perrault said the lower numbers can be partially attributed to less crime in the city last year because of the pandemic.

"This year was actually less of aberration for us than what we might have expected, given COVID-19 and some other crime trends," Perrault said.

"It shows that our awareness is strong and our support is there."

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says sometimes a Crime Stoppers tip is the missing piece to the puzzle that solves a case. (CBC News)

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said the statistics don't tell the whole story.

"The ability to help bring closure to the victims and the families that are involved and hold someone accountable in our community to me is a testament to the value that Crime Stoppers brings."

Bray said tips led to arrests for all types of crime.

"We've had tips come in that have been instrumental in homicide cases, drug cases, serious assaults, break and enters, robberies, right down to property damage and some more what I would call minor events that have happened in the city."

Eleven tip payments amounting to a total of $5,200 were awarded to tipsters.

Since its inception in 1984, Crime Stoppers has helped recover more than $11 million in stolen property and drugs.

