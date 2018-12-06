Crime spree involves hit-and-run, shotgun and assault with skid steer: Regina police

A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are in police custody after a series of events Regina Police Service and RCMP say involved a hit-and-run on a 72-year-old male pedestrian, a shotgun being pointed at police and a suspect trying to attack officers with a skid steer.

It started around 6:35 p.m. CST when a white Ford truck was stolen from a garage in south Regina, according to a news release from Regina police.

Police believe the truck crashed into a traffic sign at 13th and Broad Street around 7:56 p.m. CST.

Around 8:04 p.m. CST, an officer at Regina General Hospital for an unrelated matter saw a white truck speed by and heard people yelling that the truck had hit a pedestrian.

The officer and some hospital staff found an injured 72-year-old man. He was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe the truck hit the man while fleeing the scene of the earlier crash with the street sign, according to the release.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. CST, the white Ford Truck was located again, this time at Rae Street and Second Ave. N. The driver, a man, had picked up a female passenger.

"At one point, in the events that followed, the male suspect racked and pointed a shotgun at one officer," the release said.

The truck fled the city heading east, at which point city police called in the RCMP, the release said.

Chase continues outside city

According to RCMP, the stolen truck was involved in an incident at a home on the Pasqua First Nation where a man was assaulted with a gun.

RCMP said a second truck was stolen from the home on the Pasqua First Nation and the two trucks headed south, driven by the man and the woman. The suspects then abandoned the white Ford truck on the Pasqua First Nation, RCMP said.

RCMP then found the second truck on the Muscowpetung First Nation and started chasing it.

The pursuit was called off as the vehicle entered Edenwold, the release said. It was resumed south of Edenwold and continued until the suspects' vehicle ran out of gas near Balgonie on Highway 46.

The man fled the stolen truck and the woman was arrested at the scene, RCMP said.

Officers used a Regina police dog to track the man to a nearby farmyard, where police say he tried to assault them with a large skid steer.

Police used a Taser and pepper spray and the man was taken into custody.

The suspects will face "numerous charges," according to the release, but details were not yet available.